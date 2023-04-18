Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and wet snow moving in

BILLINGS — A deep area of low pressure (trough) will drag a healthy dose of Pacific moisture across the area over the next few days. It will start as rain late this afternoon due to the warmer temperatures then transition to wet snow overnight as cooler air filters in. There could be a few thunderstorms with this system through tonight.

Areas west and north of Billings could see a hefty amount of snow tonight through tomorrow so Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect. (See attached graphics).

It will be quite windy tonight through tomorrow with the passing of this trough. Gusts of 40-50 mph expected across much of the area.

There will enough energy trailing in on Thursday to continue a chance for rain and snow into Friday before high pressure brings drier conditions in for the weekend as temperatures begin to warm up.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today, 30s/40s Wednesday through Friday, 40s/50s on Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, mainly 20s Thursday night and Friday night then 30s/40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com