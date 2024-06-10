Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and t'storms Sunday evening And Monday morning

BILLINGS — A fast-moving area of low pressure will move over Montana and Wyoming from Sunday afternoon through Monday, and it will lead to several chances for rain and thunderstorms in many areas. Locally heavy rain is possible in a few locations, but it won't last very long. Most of the rain will fall this evening and again mid to late Monday morning.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Carbon counties through Monday evening, due to the potential for locally heavy rain, but also melting snow moving into rivers and streams. There is also a Flood Advisory for Big Goose Creek near Sheridan, Wyoming, and a Flood Watch for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone.

Once the clouds clear late Monday, a ridge will build over the Rockies, but the jetstream will also be over the northern tier of states from Tuesday through Thursday. That will deliver sunshine and warmer weather, but also stronger wind. Wednesday will likely be the windiest day, with more breezes Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll have more clouds next weekend.