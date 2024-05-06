Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and strong winds today

BILLINGS — We're under the influence of an active weather pattern as an area of low pressure slides across Wyoming Monday before turning to the north into South Dakota Monday evening into Tuesday. From there, models are suggesting the low will hover over the Dakotas through Wednesday before moving off to the east on Thursday. Because of this latest track, we can expect daily rain showers for much of the week.

Winds will be quite strong today through Tuesday night with gusts up to 60 MPH possible.

There is potential for a hefty amount of wet snow accumulating in the mountains with a chance for over a foot by Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for the northeast Bighorns through midnight tonight.

Through Wednesday night, Billings and areas west could pick up .50 to 1" of moisture, Cody up to .50", Sheridan over 1" while areas east of Yellowstone County could receive between 1-2". These projected totals are dependent on if the current track of the low holds true. We'll keep you updated on any changes.

High pressure brings dry conditions and warmer temperatures back into the forecast Friday through the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s through the middle of the week before a warming trend kicks in, pushing highs into the 70s across the weekend. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

