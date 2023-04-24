Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow today, but not for Billings

BILLINGS — We're into the final week of April (where has the year gone?) and it will be a pretty quiet week for Billings. Having said that, there will be a few disturbances that will jet through the region this week bringing chances of rain and mountain snow.

An upper low will affect areas west and south of Yellowstone County today through tomorrow morning with low-end snow (a few inches) possible in the Beartooths and Bighorns and up to a quarter of an inch of rain in lower elevations. A few thunderstorms could even pop up in the western zones this afternoon into the evening.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday afternoon.

Another low will drop in from the north on Thursday bringing a chance of more rain with up to a tenth of inch possible in Billings. This will also bring a brief cool down on Friday.

High pressure builds in behind this disturbance so expecting dry conditions on Friday and across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today through Thursday, 40s/50s on Friday then 50s/60s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight through Wednesday night then mainly 30s Thursday night through the weekend.

