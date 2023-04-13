Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow today

BILLINGS — A trough wrapped in Pacific moisture will continue to affect the area today.

Will it be rain or snow?

If temperatures stay on the cooler side, we can expect a steady wet snow through the afternoon here in Yellowstone county and areas north, west and south. If it warms up just enough, we may be facing a wintry mix or even rain at times.

Up to 10" could fall in the Crazies by this evening along with 1-3" in the Bull Mountains and 2-4" of additional snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas. The Bighorns may pick up a few inches. Billings could get about half an inch. Eastern MT and northeastern WY (including Sheridan) are not expected to get much (if any) accumulation.

Another quick shot of energy could bring more rain and snow on Friday especially in the Beartooth and Bighorn Mountains. Billings could get a rain shower (or wintry mix) Friday evening.

High pressure takes over for the weekend which is looking pretty good with our fair share of sunshine and highs in the 60s by Sunday. Some areas could possibly hit the 70s by then with a better chance on Monday including Billings.

Another disturbance is forecast to slide over the northern Rockies by next Tuesday and could bring more rain to the lower elevations and snow higher up as temperatures cool down again.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s today, mainly 40s tomorrow, 50s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday, 60s/70s on Monday, 50s/60s on Tuesday then 40s/50s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight through Saturday night then 30s/40s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com