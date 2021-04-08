Q2 Billings area weather: Rain and snow Thursday afternoon

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday)

Rain is moving in, and winds are gusting to around 40 mph. Temps are dropping into the 40s. Snow is starting to fall in the mountains. There might be a couple hours of 1-2 inches of snow per hour for the Red Lodge area later this afternoon.

Winds are still strong across the state, prompting both wind warnings and fire warnings.

As of right now, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from now until 6 a.m. on Friday. Winds could be gusting up to 30 mph. Rough waves will be churned up. Small crafts be advised.

There are also Red Flag Fire Warnings in and around Glendive until 8 p.m. due to the warm temps and gusting winds up to 30 mph. Humidity is as low as 20%.

Winter Weather Advisories through tonight and into tomorrow for many of the mountains around our region.

Red Lodge Foothills - Look for 2 to 5 inches of snow to fall by midnight tonight. 40 mph wind gusts, poor visibility and slippery road conditions.

Bighorns/ Pryors/ Sheridan Foothills – Look for 1-3", 3-8" of snow to fall by tomorrow morning. Winds could be gusting up to 45 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of poor visibility.

Yellowstone National Park could see 2 to 4 inches of additional snow overnight with winds gusting between 50-60 mph.

Tonight:

Rain snow mix. Temps in the low 30’s.

Tomorrow (Friday):

Rain and snow end early in the morning, but could make your commute a little tough, so leave extra time.

The sun will come out tomorrow however and temps will get into the mid to upper 50’s for most and even the low 60’s for some.

Saturday - Friday:

A windy weekend ahead.

Saturday, temps will be in the 60’s, but then as another cold front moves in, temps will drop into the 40’s and stay there for most of the week.