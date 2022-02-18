Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow this afternoon, Potential for heavy snowfall Sunday into Monday

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front will bring a chance of rain and snow this afternoon before high pressure briefly dries things out tomorrow.

Downslope winds will keep daytime highs in the 30s and 40s today then bump them up into the 40s and 50s tomorrow.

It will be breezy today in Billings and areas east with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty winds over 40 mph expected along the foothills. Parts of northern Wyoming (including Sheridan) could feels gusts over 30 mph. Winds increase tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph in Billings and over 60 mph along the foothills.

A pattern change starts Sunday as arctic air begins sinking in from the north causing temperatures to drop from the 40s early in the day down into the 20s by late afternoon. Expect daytime highs to dip into the single digits Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows below zero to the single digits.

After a dry Saturday, snow returns Sunday and Monday. Expecting up to at least 2” for most of the area, but models are beginning to suggest up to 6” (if not more) in Billings and areas south. Red Lodge could get over a foot of snow. These totals could change so will need to keep a close watch.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s tonight through Saturday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com