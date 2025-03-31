Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow showers, but outdoor weather for the weekend

Light snow and flurries should decrease overall through Sunday evening. There is a risk for fog development, especially from Billings westward. where the precipitation was heaviest Sunday. If breaks in the cloud cover occur, dense fog may quickly form.

There remains a small possibility of patchy freezing drizzle later in the night if low-level saturation persists. With temperatures dropping below freezing to mainly the 20s, wet roads could become icy.

Due to the potential for icy roads and rapidly changing weather conditions, it is advised to allow extra time for travel, especially during the Monday morning commute.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s to mid-50s Monday, which is significantly warmer than recent days. Showers are expected to move in from the west, with a 20%-50% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

The western mountains will see accumulating snowfall by evening, with a chance of thunderstorms especially west and northwest of Billings due to diurnal instability. Generally, lower elevations will see rain, but western foothills may experience some wet snow late Monday night.

A digging trough will bring additional moisture, primarily affecting the mountains Tuesday. Look for rain and snow to move into areas like Billings by Tuesday morning. Snow is more likely to stick to grassy surfaces at lower elevations.

There will be a period of upslope flow on Tuesday afternoon, particularly affecting the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains, where localized heavy snow of over a foot is possible. Some areas to the north and east of Billings may not receive meaningful precipitation, depending on the storm's track.

There are signals for another rain/snow mix and mountain snow toward the end of the work week, but a lot fo forecast uncertainty exists. As the week progresses, there may be a return to above-average temperatures by next weekend.