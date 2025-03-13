Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow return tonight and early Friday

BILLINGS — After almost a week of spring-like temperatures, our unseasonably mild late winter weather will come to a screeching halt tonight and Friday morning as a storm arrives. We can expect rain in the lowest elevations with rain turning to snow as you go into the foothills and mountains. Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Friday morning, with 1-3" of snow possible for some, 4-8" in our mountains.

Although we welcome the rain and snow, it's unfortunate timing with the total lunar eclipse occurring late tonight. Most of us won't be able to see it. The total lunar eclipse will last from ~12:30 AM to ~1:30 AM. As for our weather, we'll have the potential for rain and snow mixes in the morning, with fewer clouds by late afternoon. Another round of clouds will bring a slight chance for showers Saturday evening.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies late Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but the jet stream will be in our vicinity, so we can expect more strong, gusty wind at times. Another trough of low pressure will some showers late Monday, but most of the rain and snow which comes with the second storm will fall next Tuesday. Our weather will be quieter and brighter Wednesday with increasing clouds Thursday.