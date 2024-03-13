Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow lingering today

BILLINGS — A healthy surge of Pacific moisture will continue to produce mountain snow and lower elevation rain today. 3-6" of snow will impact the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills through this evening. The Pryors, northern Bighorns, and northeast Bighorns could receive 8-15" with gusts up to 40 mph through tomorrow morning. Roads will be slick and blowing snow will reduce visibility at times so use caution when you are commuting. Precipitation will begin tapering off tonight.

High pressure will bring drier conditions to a good portion of the area (lingering snow in the mountains) as we move into Thursday and make for a dry weekend but another cold front will keep a chance for mountain snow in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. High pressure will continue to dominate Sunday through early next week with dry and warm conditions expected. In fact, daytime temperatures could be the warmest we've seen this winter.

By the way, Spring arrives Tuesday night at 9:06 PM.

High temperatures will range from the 30s west to 50s east today, mainly 40s and 50s tomorrow through Sunday then 60s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com