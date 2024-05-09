Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow ending; Weekend will be beautiful

BILLINGS — Billings is coming off a record amount of rainfall on Wednesday (.73" besting the record of .57" in 1986) with a chance for more rain and mountain snow Thursday, but to a lesser extent. The dynamic low pressure system over the Dakotas has finally moved off to the east allowing dry conditions to move in starting this evening.

High pressure takes over on Friday and will dominate across the weekend, bringing lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Highs will range from the 40s to 60s Thursday, mainly 60s on Friday then 70s across the weekend into early next week with some areas having a legitimate shot at the low 80s.

A look ahead to next week shows another area of low pressure along with a cold front moving in to bring a chance for showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com