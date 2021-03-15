Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and Snow By Tonight

BILLINGS — It will be a rather quiet Monday. A cold front pushes through today that will mix with moisture left over from the low that dumped a bunch of snow across Colorado and Wyoming over the weekend. There will be a slight chance of rain this afternoon that will transition to snow tonight into tomorrow morning. If the moisture lingers Tuesday afternoon, rain or rain/snow mix is possible. Not expecting much in the way of accumulation in Billings, but grassy areas could see less than half an inch. A few inches are possible in higher elevations to the south and east.

High pressure takes over Wednesday through Friday with dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures expected. Another system is projected to pass through Saturday that will bring a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and snow at night.

Expecting highs in the low 50s today, low 40s tomorrow, low 50s on Wednesday, then mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows this week will mainly be in the 30s.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

