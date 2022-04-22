Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow and wind, oh my!

BILLINGS — Friday kicks off with snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas and west of Yellowstone County. There may even be a rain shower or two in Billings. We’ll start to see the main thrust of moisture begin as we head into the late afternoon as heavier rain and snow moves in across the Q2 viewing area. Rain showers will really kick up by early evening in Billings and east/southeast Montana. There may even be a rumble of thunder or two. Extreme southeastern Montana could see isolated thunderstorms.

Rain turns to wet snow overnight across the area with snow showers lasting through Saturday night especially in the east and southeast. Billings/Columbus/Livingston could get 1” of accumulation on grassy areas, Baker/Ekalaka/Broadus/Lame Deer: 12-18”, Red Lodge/Glendive: 8-12”, Sheridan, WY: 6-8”, Miles City: 3-4”, and Cody, WY 2-3”.

Gusty winds between 40-55 mph tomorrow may cause blowing snow in areas with the heaviest snowfall especially in southeast Montana. Dangerous driving conditions will be likely and conditions will be dangerous for young livestock.

Total moisture through Saturday night could reach up to 1” in Billings, 1.5” in Red Lodge, and 2-3” in areas east of Yellowstone County.

High pressure brings drier weather Sunday into the middle of next week.

Today’s highs will be in the 30s west and 40s/50s elsewhere, 30s and 40s tomorrow, 40s and 50s on Sunday then 50s and 60s Monday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s tonight, 20s and 30s Saturday night and Sunday night then 30s and 40s most of next week.

