Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and snow across Easter weekend

BILLINGS — Expect daytime rain and nighttime snow through the Easter weekend as several waves of moisture will sweep through. A cold front will pass through this evening bringing cooler temperatures, too.

Through Monday morning, the mountains could get between 6-9" of snowfall equaling up to three-quarters of an inch of moisture to help the lacking snowpack. Lower elevation areas may get a couple of inches of snow (and that may be stretching it a bit) with up to a quarter of an inch of moisture possible.

This will not be a very impactful system, but there could be some minor issues, especially Sunday evening into Monday morning. Watch out for slick roads.

High pressure brings dry and warmer weather early next week as highs will return to the 60s and even some 70s by mid-week. Uncertainty remains on how the end of next week will turn out, but some models are trying to bring in another system that could cool things down again with more rain and snow.

From my family to yours, have a wonderful and blessed Easter weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

