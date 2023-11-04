Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain And Mountain Snow With Gusty Wind At Times Sunday

BILLINGS — Although Saturday began fairly clear and chilly, another area of clouds moved into our sky as expected this afternoon. That will lead to another chance of lowland rain showers and mountain snow mainly Sunday morning and afternoon, but a few showers are possible late tonight. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight, too!

We'll have some gusty wind in the usual wind-prone areas Sunday as this disturbance moves over Montana and Wyoming. We'll have fewer showers late Sunday, but a trough of low pressure will be moving into the Intermountain West during the first half of next week, and that will lead to a few more chances for light rain and mountain snow showers.

A flat ridge of high pressure will begin pushing toward the northern Rockies during the latter half of next week, and that should serve to clear out many of the clouds, and quiet our weather a bit. Despite more sunshine by next Thursday, both highs and lows will begin to cool to more seasonable levels, and we'll stay that way through next Saturday.