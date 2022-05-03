Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and mountain snow today

BILLINGS — Rain will spread over the area today as a low-pressure system slides eastward across southern Wyoming. Expecting less than half an inch of rainfall for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area although some spots west and south of Yellowstone County could pick up 0.5-1” through tonight. Still expecting heavy wet snow between 6-12” in the Beartooths. The Bighorns could pick up 3-5”.

Rain moves out by tonight although a few showers could linger in southeastern Montana tomorrow.

High pressure takes over Wednesday into Thursday making for some nice weather. Thursday will come close to being the warmest day of the year so far with highs reaching the mid-70s. Billings hit 77° on March 28th. Can we beat that?

A disturbance could bring showers west of Yellowstone County Thursday night ahead of a cold front that has the potential to bring widespread rain across the weekend along with more mountain snow.

Daytime highs will range from the 40s to 60s today (40s west, 50s central, and 60s east), mainly 60s tomorrow, 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday, 50s and 60s on Saturday then 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight and tomorrow night, 40s and 50s Thursday night and Friday night then 30s and 40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com