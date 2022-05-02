Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and mountain snow on tap for Tuesday

BILLINGS — It will be a mainly dry day to start off the first week of May, but it gets bumpy moving forward with several chances of rain.

An area of low pressure moving across southern Idaho will bring a chance of rain to the western side of the state this afternoon into the evening. This low will slide across northern Wyoming tomorrow and bring lower elevation rain and mountain snow to our area. The foothills could get some wet snow Tuesday morning. The precipitation should move out by tomorrow night, but a few lingering rain showers could hang on in southeastern Montana/northeastern Wyoming through Wednesday.

Up to 1” of rainfall especially west of Billings is possible. Between 6-12" could fall in the mountains.

Upper ridging/high pressure takes over Wednesday into Thursday bringing dry and warmer conditions back to the area.

A couple of disturbances are projected to swing through Friday into the weekend bringing more showers across much of the region. Depending on timing, there could be a few isolated strong thunderstorms especially in southeast Montana.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s today, 40s west to 60s east tomorrow, 50s and 60s on Wednesday, 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday, 60s on Saturday then 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight through Wednesday night, 40s and 50s Thursday night and Friday night then 30s and 40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com