Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and mountain snow for a couple of days

BILLINGS — A weather system will bring widespread rain showers Wednesday through Thursday, with high elevation snow. Some of the snow totals could be 8 to 18 inches.

Starting overnight, periods of snow will develop eventually winding down by Friday morning. Be prepared for wintry conditions in the back country.

Overnight temperatures will drop mainly to the 40s to low 50s as the cloud cover will hold the readings up. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the mid-50s to mid-60s with an increasing chance of rain from west to east through the day.

Thursday afternoon highs will be mainly in the 40s to low 50s with periods of heavy rain. Especially areas from Billings southward to around Sheridan could see rain totals of one to two inches in places.

Showers wind down Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The sky will start to clear from west to east.

A weak high-pressure ridge will return temperatures to around seasonal averages over the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s and highs will be in the 50s to mid-60s.