Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and mountain snow ending, so what's up next?

Some mountain locations... especially in the Bighorns... accumulated up to 2 feet of snow. Reports of an inch to even 3 inches of rain are coming in mainly to the south of Billings and through northern Wyoming. But the precipitation will exit the area Thursday evening with only some sprinkles or showers expected in southeast Montana by Friday morning. The lingering moisture could create fog and low clouds reducing visibility in some place to less than a quarter mile early Friday.

Over night temperatures will be in the 30s for most locations with Friday afternoon highs in the 40s to a few low 50s with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be chilly early Saturday at mainly 25 to 35, but recover to the 50s to 60s by the afternoon.

Warming continues through Monday when highs will reach mainly the 60s and some low 70s. Tuesday, there is a chance of rain showers and mountain snow showers.