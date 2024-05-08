Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and mountain snow continue Wednesday

BILLINGS — The low that has been bringing the rain, mountain snow, and strong winds will slowly makes its way east toward the Central Plains on Thursday taking all of that activity with it. However, moisture wrapping around the low will continue to deliver precipitation to the area through Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Beartooths, Absarokas, Crazies, Pryors, and Bighorns through noon Thursday with 12-20" possible, especially in the higher peaks. Much of the lower elevation areas could pick up another .25"-.50" (some 1" or more) of rain.

It will still be windy this morning with gusts well over 30 mph, but this will ease as the day progresses. Expecting breezy conditions moving forward.

High pressure begins to move in late Thursday, bringing dry and warm conditions Friday through the weekend.

As for next week, models differ on dry and warm weather staying put or more moisture and cooler temperatures returning. We'll keep you updated.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s today, 50s and 60s on Thursday, 60s on Friday then 70s (maybe some 80s) across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com