Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and cooler today, Canadian smoke?

BILLINGS — A Canadian cold front trailed by a short wave disturbance will drop through the area bringing cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms into play today.

Rain showers are likely with most areas aiming to get up to about .10", but some spots (including Billings) could receive up to .25" by tomorrow morning.

Winds flowing out of the northwest behind today's front could push smoke from the Canadian wildfires into our area, so those with respiratory ailments should make plans to limit outdoor activities through at least Thursday.

High pressure begins to take over on Thursday bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures back into the forecast. Much of the area will climb back into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

There could be a few isolated showers across the weekend into early next week as another unstable system looks to move through on Monday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow, mainly 70s on Friday then 70s/80s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight, mainly 40s tomorrow night, 40s/50s Friday night then mainly 50s across the weekend into early next week.

