Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain ahead and then warming early next week

BILLINGS — The fall weather pattern will be shifting each day through early next week. From sun to rain, followed by wind and then warming, nothing settles in for too loNG.

Wednesday morning will be cool with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Higher humidity should keep most of the area from falling to frost and freeze conditions.

Wednesday will be a warmer and slightly drier day with an easterly breeze in the afternoon and evening, especially in southeast Montana. Highs will be mainly in the 60s with some low 70s possible in the area.

A slow-moving low will bring widespread rain showers and a good chance of wetting rains all across the area from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Much of the area could pick up a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain with pockets of heavier rain expected.

Friday will be warmer and dry with highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Winds will be brisk, gusting to 40 mph.

A warming trend will follow with highs headed for the 70s over the weekend and some low 80s by Tuesday.