Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quite warm today with another cool down coming

BILLINGS — It's going to be another dry day under a big, beautiful sunny sky with the warmest daytime temperatures of the week this afternoon. Changes are coming, though.

A cold front drops through the area tonight through tomorrow morning kicking off a steady cool down for the rest of the week. It won't be a very strong front in terms of rain, but some showers could pop up to the north and west of Yellowstone County tomorrow then southeastern Montana/northeastern Wyoming late Thursday/early Friday. Billings could get a few showers starting Friday night.

An area of low pressure originating from the Pacific Northwest will dip down into the Great Basin on Friday and Saturday bringing a better chance of rainfall across the weekend along with an even bigger cool down.

Higher elevations of the Crazies, Beartooths, and Absarokas could receive 1-8" of snow Friday night through Monday. Plan on winter conditions if heading that way.

Daytime highs will be mainly 80s today, mainly 70s tomorrow, 60s on Thursday, 60s/70s on Friday, 50s/60s across the weekend then mainly 60s on Monday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight then mainly 40s tomorrow night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com