Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quite mild for the last full day of fall on Friday

BILLINGS — Our latest storm is now on its way out of Montana and Wyoming, and thankfully most of the strong wind is long gone, too. We'll still have lingering gusty wind in our normally windy areas such as Livingston going forward, but it won't be as strong as yesterday. Tonight we can expect increasing high clouds and milder than average overnight lows.

The last full day of fall on Friday will not feel like a mid-December day, with morning clouds, afternoon sun, moderate breezes and highs 10-20 degrees warmer than average. We'll be at least as mild if not slightly warmer on Saturday as winter begins at 2:21 a.m. A fast-moving storm will bring rain and snow showers early Sunday, but don't expect too much.

We can expect gusty wind on Sunday and lingering breezes Monday, but despite the clouds and the chances of light rain and mountain snow both days, it will remain mild for late December. Tuesday looks mild, too, with another small storm approaching. We'll have another chance of mountain snow and lowland rain showers Christmas Day, but it will be light, too.