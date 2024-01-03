Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quite chilly today with morning fog in the east

BILLINGS — Eastern Montana wakes up to patchy dense fog this morning. Miles City, Baker, Ekalaka, and Broadus will likely see visibility issues and slick (maybe icy) roads during this morning's commute, so use caution while driving. Fog could also develop Thursday morning, too.

A cold front makes its way through today, knocking daytime highs down to around seasonal, but it doesn't last as temperatures will warm back up into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the work week. A Pacific low moving to our south will also push clouds into the area today, but there will be some breaks for sunshine.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place for the lower elevations through Thursday, but some moisture will move across the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns, bringing a slight chance for snow showers on Thursday.

Several waves of energy (with moisture attached) will move across the region Friday through the weekend that will bring chances for snow, but not a whole lot of accumulation is expected with most areas getting about a half an inch (if any) of snowfall. The mountains will have a better chance of getting a couple of inches. It will turn colder, too.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 30s/40s tomorrow through Saturday then 20s/30s Sunday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s through Saturday night, 10s Sunday and Monday nights then 10s/20s on Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com