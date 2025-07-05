Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quieting down and warming up to close out the weekend

BILLINGS — As expected, it was an active Saturday afternoon and evening for Montana and Wyoming, with more strong and severe thunderstorms than we had on Friday. Thankfully these storms have been moving fairly rapidly, so almost all of them will exit our area before midnight, with a few stragglers over northeastern Montana.

We will have a much quieter, brighter and warmer day on Sunday as we close out the long holiday weekend. A ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies from Sunday through the middle of next week, and that will allow for a lot of sunshine, a few afternoon clouds, and above-average highs returning to the mid and upper 90s.

A trough of low pressure will move southeastward from the Gulf of Alaska early next week, and will push over Montana and Wyoming by the latter half of next week. We can expect increasing clouds, decreasing temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday and Friday. Sun and warmth will return Saturday.