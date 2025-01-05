Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quieter weather Sunday, but more active weather ahead

BILLINGS — The last two days have provided the best snow of the season thus far for many parts of Montana and Wyoming, with amounts ranging from 2-3" to over 16" around Cooke City. The snow will be winding down this evening, and we'll have fewer clouds by Sunday morning. Lows will be colder, in the single digits above and below zero along with teens.

We will have plenty of snowy roads Sunday, but quieter weather with morning sunshine and patchy fog. Please drive carefully on our snowy, icy roads. We'll have increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, with another small disturbance bringing chances for light snow both Monday morning and late Monday evening, but far less than what we received Friday and Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building west of Montana early this week, and that will allow a vigorous storm to move up and over that ridge, and over Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be limited amounts of rain and snow, but the wind will get much stronger for many areas. Temperatures will also rise, but the wind won't feel warm.