Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quieter weather for most on Saturday; stormy on Sunday

BILLINGS — Far eastern Montana had plenty of strong wind with light rain showers on Friday, but most of the rest of our parts of Montana and Wyoming had only breezes along with fairly dry weather. We can expect decreasing clouds, weakening wind and cooler lows early Saturday, dropping to the 30s and lower to mid 40s.

Saturday will begin quietly, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will still pop up in the afternoon and evening, mainly to the west. A much larger storm will push our way on Sunday and Monday, and it will be back to active weather for us. Sunday will be breezy and Monday will be windy with more wet and stormy weather.

Most of the rain, mountain snow, and thunderstorms we get from this incoming trough will occur from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Many lower elevation areas will have a chance for over an inch of rain, and there will be snowmelt. Monday will be the coolest day, with mild highss and scattered showers starting Tuesday.