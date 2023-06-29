Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quieter weather coming

BILLINGS — Building high pressure slowly brings drier conditions into the area today, but the warmer air will help keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon into the evening.

The aforementioned high pressure will dominate the area Friday through the weekend as daytime temperatures really warm up. There could be a few stray showers or isolated thunderstorms during the daytime hours, but most won't see a drop of rain.

An upper low is forecast to drop out of Canada early next week bringing a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms back into the region. As of now, there is a slight chance of showers Tuesday night during the Fourth of July fireworks at the Metra. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, mainly 80s on Friday, 80s (some 90s) across the weekend, 70s/80s on Monday then 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 50s/60s Friday night through Sunday night then 50s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com