Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet the rest of the week

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Ridging (high pressure) will stay with us for the rest of the week keeping conditions dry. We’ll warm up the next few days due to downslope flow and will reach the 80s tomorrow- the first day of Fall. It will also be dry and breezy, so there will be an elevated fire risk tomorrow through Friday, but it will not be a critical risk as of now.

A weak cold front drops through by tomorrow night bringing cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Downslope flow returns and warms daytime highs back up across the weekend into the first part of next week.

Surface smoke will remain light today. Air quality will be good.

Highs will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s today, low 70s to mid 80s Wednesday, mid 60s to mid 70s Thursday and Friday then mid 70s to mid 80s Saturday to Monday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

