Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet Sunday AM, followed by afternoon thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming received a break from our active, stormy weather pattern Saturday, but the break won't last long. Saturday evening and Sunday morning will remain fairly quiet and seasonable. We can expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with seasonably cool to mild lows Sunday in the 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday afternoon and evening a cold front will push over the region, and that will spawn another round of rain and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong to severe. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon and evening, and seek shelter if storms are approaching your area. More rain is possible early Monday.

We will have a fairly active and progressive weather pattern for most of the first week of July, with a trough of low pressure settling over the northern tier of states. We can expect daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Independence Day Thursday, but it won't rain all day every day. We'll warm up Friday and Saturday.