Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet Friday morning with scattered PM thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Thursday has been an in-between day for much of Montana and Wyoming with dry weather, but also a hazy/smoky sky, especially in northeast Montana where a Dense Smoke Advisory will be in effect through Friday night. If you have breathing difficulties, it would be good to stay inside.

Friday will begin quiet and hazy, but another disturbance will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Many won't receive any rain, though. Saturday will be another quiet day with more heat and sunshine as a strong ridge of high pressure begins to rebuild over the Intermountain West.

The strong ridge will remain in control over the Great Plains from this weekend through at least the middle of next week, and its position slightly to our east will allow southwest flow over Montana and Wyoming during that time. We can expect scattered showers, but plenty of temperatures at or above average through next Thursday.