Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet And Dry Early Saturday, More Snow Late Sat & Sun

BILLINGS — Spring began 3 days ago, but most of these first few days have felt like winter for Montana and Wyoming. We've had two mornings with snow, but it will be quieter and drier tonight and early Saturday with only isolated snow showers. Lows will remain chilly, in the 10s and 20s. The quiet weather won't last long, however.

A large storm moving over Utah and Colorado will bring snow to Montana and Wyoming this weekend. The first push of snow will begin Saturday evening, most of the snow will fall Sunday, and we'll have lingering snow showers through early Monday. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings will be in effect late Saturday through Sunday.

Blizzard conditions will also be possible on Sunday in our far eastern counties. The combination of snow, cold and wind will make travel unwise on Sunday in many areas. Snow amounts in our far eastern counties could total 6-12", with other lower elevations receiving 4-6" through Monday morning. Please stay dry and safe!