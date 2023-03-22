Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet and cool today

BILLINGS — Weak high pressure will keep most of the area dry today and tomorrow, but a slight chance of snow remains in the forecast for the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns.

Thursday aims to be our nicest weather day this week ahead of several disturbances that will ripple through bringing a chance of rain and snow Friday through the weekend. Going by a blend of models, areas along and south of a line from Lewistown to Alzada could pick up 3-5" while the mountains could receive up to 8".

Watch out for ice jams in flood prone areas along the Yellowstone and Powder rivers through tomorrow as warmer temperatures could cause ice to break up then pile up causing localized flooding which is already happening along the Powder River.

A cold front is forecast to pass through by Friday night dragging cooler temperatures in across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40s/50s Thursday and Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com