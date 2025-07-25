Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet AMs with isolated PM thunderstorms this weekend

BILLINGS — The final Friday of July was a seasonably hot day for Montana and Wyoming. We had a mild, quiet morning and a hotter afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms forming over the mountains and moving out over the valleys. We can expect decreasing clouds tonight and a mild start to Saturday with morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

This weekend will be similar to Friday for the northern Rockies. We will have quiet starts to both Saturday and Sunday, but each afternoon showers and thunderstorms will bubble up over the mountains and move out over the lower elevations through the early evening hours. Gusty wind and brief heavy rain will be possible, but many will get little to no rain.

We can expect a battle between a trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest and a ridge of high pressure over much of the Great Plains for most of next week. Most days that will lead to southwesterly flow over the northern Rockies, and daily chances for PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs will fall through Tuesday, then rise through Saturday.