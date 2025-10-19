Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shots of rain, wind and mountain snow sandwich a quiet work week

BILLINGS — A strong cold front is sweeping across eastern Montana Sunday evening, bringing wind and mountain snow. The Crazy Mountains could see 4-10 inches, while the Absaroka and Beartooth ranges may receive 2-8 inches while the lower elevations stay as rain.

Widespread strong winds are likely on Monday across the plains with 30 to 50 mph across many areas. The state's most eastern counties and the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Judith Gap could see gusts exceeding 50 mph, with some areas potentially reaching 60 mph

High Wind Warnings are in effect for Custer, Carter, and Fallon Counties from 9 AM to 9 PM Monday. The strongest winds will occur during the day on Monday.

Monday's high temperatures will remain cool, with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s. Tuesday through Friday promises a dramatic change as high pressure builds over the region.

Afternoon temperatures for Tuesday through Friday will be warming to the 50s and 60s. Expect dry conditions and clear skies, though stable air may lead to morning fog in valleys.

The quiet pattern may not last. An atmospheric river approaching for next weekend could bring another round of mountain snow, a return to cooler temperatures and increased precipitation chances for the lower elevations.