Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shot of colder air, wind and snow

BILLINGS — Things are relatively quiet Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 20s to low 30s in the morning (colder in the Big Horn Basin of northern Wyoming) and highs reach 40s to low 50s in most cases. Winds will still be strong near Livingston gusting to 60 mph, but ease up a bit elsewhere.

A cold front late Thursday through Friday morning brings gusty winds and a chance of snow, especially from Billings eastward across southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. One to two inches of snow is possible in a few locations, and winds could top 45 mph at least briefly.

Temperatures back off to mainly the 30s Friday, but that is typical for mid-January. Breezy conditions return Saturday and afternoon temperatures quickly rebound to the 40s with some low 50s by Monday.