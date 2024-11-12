Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow, and near seasonal temperatures on Tuesday

BILLINGS — A cold front is moving through the area Tuesday morning, bringing rain to the lower elevations with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation expected. It's snowing in the mountains with a chance of up to 4" possible by Tuesday evening in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. Afternoon temperatures will dip to the mid-40s to low 50s.

Expect breezy winds out of the northwest gusting between 20-35 mph across the area on Tuesday. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible along the western foothills before turning stronger Wednesday morning with gusts between 45-65 mph from Harlowton to Big Timber to Livingston to Nye through Thursday morning.

Dry conditions return Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front passes through by Friday, bringing chances for more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. Some precipitation could linger into Sunday. Only light accumulations expected at this time, but we'll continue to watch for any changes in these projections.

Dry conditions return briefly on Monday ahead of what could be another weather system on Tuesday. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s on Wednesday, mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday, mid-40s to low 50s on Friday then mainly 40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

