Q2 Billings Area Weather: Pretty good traveling weather on Christmas Eve

BILLINGS — It will be a dry Tuesday as daytime highs remain warmer-than-average, but an area of low pressure will bring a chance of more mountain snow and lower elevation rain to areas mainly west and southwest of Yellowstone County by the evening into Christmas morning. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a few inches of snow while the Bighorns could see about an inch. Although not likely, it's not completely off the table that areas from Livingston to Harlowton could get an inch of snow as well.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week into the weekend with only light daily snow showers in the mountains. A wintry mix is possible in lower elevations, especially west of Billings over the next several days.

Some models are suggesting that winter weather will finally arrive by early next week with colder temperatures and a better chance of lower elevation snow. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s this week with nighttime lows in the 20s and 30s.

