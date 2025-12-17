Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potentially damaging and dangerous wind on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Some parts of Montana and Wyoming already experienced gusty wind on Tuesday as an area of low pressure approaches our region. That trough will move over southern Canada and northern Montana on Wednesday, and its vigorous cold front will create very strong wind over most of the region from late tonight through Wednesday and early Thursday.

High Wind Warnings will be in effect for essentially our entire region from late tonight through early Thursday. Our normally windiest areas can expect wind gusts of 70-80 mph, but most other areas also have the chance for wind gusts of 55-70 mph through late Wednesday. Bring loose objects inside now, and be sure to drive vehicles carefully on our highways, too!

There will be some rain and a little snow with the passage of this cold front, but the wind will be the biggest factor with this storm. We'll have fewer clouds, but some residual gusty wind on Thursday. Another storm will bring another round of wind, but also a better chance for mountain snow, valley rain and some rain/snow mixes Friday and early Saturday. Sunday will be drier.