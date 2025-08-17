Q2 Billings Area Weather: Possible thunderstorms bookend the week with hot temperatures in the middle.

BILLINGS — A weather disturbance moving through from Idaho is causing scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening. The storms could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and hail, with a risk of localized flooding due to the moist atmosphere.

Isolated showers and storms are expected Monday, but there's uncertainty about how strong they will be as they move into less unstable areas. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s with afternoon readings in the 80s to mid-90s.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, a high-pressure system will bring hot and dry weather, with temperatures rising into the 90s, and possibly reaching near 100 degrees and challenge some record daily high temperatures.

This will create fire weather concerns. There is a slight chance of weak storms on Wednesday evening adding a lightning threat to the hot conditions.

After Wednesday, temperatures will cool down into the 80s and even the upper 70s by the weekend, with some chances for showers and thunderstorms returning as humidity increases. There are still some uncertainties about timing and details of this weather.

Additionally, smoke from nearby wildfires may occasionally affect air quality, so it's a good idea to check air quality reports.