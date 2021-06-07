Q2 Billings Area Weather: Possible strong to severe storms this week.

BILLINGS — A chance of late day showers and thunderstorms highlights the weather as temperatures edge hotter by midweek.

A few isolated storms in northern Wyoming and Southeast Montana could develop Monday evening. Otherwise expect a quite overnight with most of the lows in the 50s.

A somewhat disorganized system will tap into an increasing amount of moisture tomorrow, creating the environment for strong to severe storms especially from Billings to the East. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats.

Thursday afternoon. highs will range from the 70s West of Billings to the 90s across the Eastern plains.

Areas North the Billings still have some thunderstorm potential Wednesday. Wednesday will be the hottest day the week for Billings with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday could be the most dangerous day with severe thunderstorm potential and wildfire weather concerns. Highs will range from the mid-70s close to the mountains West of Billings, to the 80s in Billings and the surrounding counties, to the 90s across the Eastern plains.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly cloudy with a low near 56.

Tuesday… Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High close to 83.

Wednesday… Mostly sunny with a high about 93. 96 is the record high for June 9.

