Q2 Billings Area Weather: Poor mitten sales likely to continue

BILLINGS — Temperatures may reach within a few degrees of daily record highs with relatively warm overnights. Couple that with a dry pattern, there will be little use for winter apparel approaching Christmas.

There has been a flurry or two across southeast Montana through early Thursday evening. This energy exits to the east by midnight, leaving us with sunny and sometimes breezy conditions with temperatures mainly in the 20s and a few teens early Friday.

A westerly pattern keeps Friday sunny and dry with high temperatures mainly in the 40s from Billings to the west and some 30s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Winds increase near the mountains, so Livingston / Nye and the surrounding area could see gusts over 50 mph Saturday. Highs will reach the mid-40s to low 50s in many places.

Occasionally breezy and steadily warmer-than-average conditions continue. So far for the month of December, Billings, Livingston, Sheridan and Miles City have all been within 8 to 10 degrees warmer than an average early December.