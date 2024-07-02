Q2 Billings Area Weather: PM showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday

BILLINGS — The active, unstable weather pattern continued in Montana Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms over many parts of the area. We can expect most of the clouds and showers to fall apart after sunset Tuesday night, and most of the night will be quiet, but a few showers will also be possible in southern Montana and northern Wyoming Wednesday morning.

Our weather will be more active in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday as an area of low pressure and its cold front slide over the northern Rockies. Severe weather isn't likely, but strong thunderstorms are possible, so keep an eye on the sky. We will have another round of showers and thunderstorms on the Fourth of July, but most will end by evening.

Our weather will become warmer and quieter on Friday as a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the Rockies. We will have a battle between that ridge and several more small disturbances moving over Montana and Wyoming this weekend. There will be a slight chance of showers Saturday, but we'll have fewer clouds Sunday, and we'll be brighter and hotter by early next week.