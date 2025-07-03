Q2 Billings Area Weather: PM showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July

BILLINGS — A batch of monsoonal moisture moved over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, cooling us a bit compared to Wednesday and sparking more rain showers and thunderstorms. Strong thunderstorms are possible this evening, but they will be isolated, and it will be quiet and mild as the Fourth of July arrives.

More bands of moisture and energy will push over our region on Friday, and they will bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms. We'll likely have a couple chances on the Fourth of July, both in the afternoon and in the evening. If you have outdoor plans, please be safe and seek shelter if storms form nearby.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will push over our region Saturday afternoon and evening, and there is a better chance for a few to be strong to severe by the late afternoon and evening. Sunday we'll round out the holiday weekend on a quieter and more seasonable note, with more heat coming our way next week.