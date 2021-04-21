Q2 Billings Area Weather: Plenty of Sunshine Today, Warmer

BILLINGS — Good morning.

High pressure builds across the area today, so we can expect lots of sunshine with a bit of a warm-up although temperatures will still remain several degrees below average. Shooting for highs in the low 50s this afternoon.

Thursday starts off nice enough with temperatures warming into the low 60s under sunny skies before a fast moving cold front slides in starting Thursday afternoon bringing a chance of rain to Yellowstone County and surrounding areas. As temperatures cool in the overnight, the rain will transition to snow. Winds will also pick up Thursday night with gusts between 20-30 mph.

How much snow could we get off this system?

The potential for accumulation looks to be lesser than what we saw with our last system Sunday night into Monday morning. However, there remains a chance to see 1-2" across the plains, 2-4" along the foothills, and 3-6" in the mountains. This could cause issues during the Friday morning commute as slushy or slick roads and bridges will be possible. A chance for snow, rain or a wintry mix remains through Friday with highs stalling in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures warm back into the upper 50s to around 60° for the weekend, but shortwave energy will give us a chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. We'll hold on to that chance of rain during the first part of next week.

Nightly lows for the rest of the work week will mainly be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com