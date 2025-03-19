Q2 Billings Area Weather: Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday

BILLINGS — We can expect our fair share of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer daytime temperatures on Wednesday as high pressure briefly influences the area. Highs will be mainly in the 40s and maybe a few 50s.

Winds out of the west-northwest will ramp up across the Beartooth Foothills, Livingston, Nye, and Big Timber on Wednesday as the pressure gradient tightens bringing gusts between 35-45 mph likely. By Wednesday night, winds will increase to over 50 mph through early Thursday ahead of a Pacific trough. It will be breezy elsewhere.

The trough along with a cold front will move across on Thursday. This will result in a few inches of snow across area mountains through Thursday evening. Adjacent foothills could pick up some light accumulation. Lower elevations will have a chance of scattered rain/snow showers.

Friday aims to be dry before yet another Pacific trough quickly moves across the region late Friday night through Saturday evening. The mountains could pick up several inches of snow with this system while lower elevations could see light rain and maybe a little bit of snow that would come during the overnight and early morning hours. This trough will also bring windy conditions along the foothills.

Models are mostly in agreement that dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures will move the first part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s Thursday through the weekend then 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com