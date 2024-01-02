Q2 Billings Area Weather: Pleasant With More Sunshine On Tuesday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure is on its way out of northeast Montana on this first day of the new year, and a ridge of high pressure will take control of the weather of Montana and Wyoming in the short term. We can expect decreasing clouds and a chilly night, followed by more sunshine and milder than average highs on Tuesday.

The ridge will still be in control of our weather through Wednesday, and highs will also stay above average, but changes aren't too far away. Several troughs of low pressure will push into that ridge of high pressure, weakening it and opening the door for more clouds and chances for much-needed snow later in the extended forecast.

One small area of low pressure will quickly push from the Pacific Northwest into the northern Rockies Friday and early Saturday, which will bring a chance for light snow in both higher and lower elevations, gusty wind and a cooling trend. A larger trough of low pressure will move south of us, but it will bring more light snow on Sunday.