Q2 Billings Area Weather: Pleasant today, Rainy start tomorrow

BILLINGS — We start the day off on a cloudy note with sunshine breaking through in the afternoon. It will be dry and quiet before an upper level low moves in from the southwest with a good bit of moisture tagging along to change things up for a bit.

Showers are possible as early as late this evening with the bulk of the rain moving through tomorrow morning. Up to a quarter of an inch is possible across much of the Q2 viewing area. Areas west and northeast of Yellowstone County could receive up to half an inch if not more. We’re also expecting mountain snow with the passing of this system.

The big story on Friday will be the wind. Gusts up to 40 mph are likely across much of the area as that area of low pressure exits to the east. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible along the foothills.

High pressure takes over heading into Saturday making the first weekend of Fall a beautiful one.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow through Sunday, 70s on Monday then 70s/80s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in 40s/50s tonight through Friday night then mainly 40s Saturday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com