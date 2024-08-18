Q2 Billings Area Weather: Plan your week with a least a chance of thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Hotter and unsettled weather turns into slightly cooler and unsettled weather as the week goes on. Some storms could produce gusty winds or small hail.

August continues with above normal temperatures, especially the next couple of days. Most highs regionally will be in the 80s to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Make sure you take care of yourself with plenty of fluids, wear light colored clothing and take breaks from the heat. There will be some smoke and haze from wildfires around, but it doesn't look like it will greatly affect air quality.

The best chance for precipitation will stay over the mountains, but a few stronger storms are possible Sunday and Monday evenings, especially north and east of Billings. These storms could produce areas of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

Temperatures appear to be backing off a bit around midweek. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s. This could also bring some quieter weather with just a very slight chance of storms, especially close to the mountains.

Friday could be a bit hotter and then back off again for the weekend. Thursday looks like the best bet for a day without. at least the chance of a shower or thunderstorm somewhere in the area.